© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

'Curious Space' and fire in orbit

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Astronaut Winston E. Scott, mission specialist, goes through final touches of space suit donning in preparation for one of two extravehicular activities (EVA) he performed in and around the cargo bay of the Space Shuttle Columbia. Scott was joined by astronaut Takao Doi, an international mission specialist representing Japan's National Space Development Agency (NASDA), on both EVAs.
JSC
/
NASA
Astronaut Winston E. Scott, mission specialist, goes through final touches of space suit donning in preparation for one of two extravehicular activities (EVA) he performed in and around the cargo bay of the Space Shuttle Columbia. Scott was joined by astronaut Takao Doi, an international mission specialist representing Japan's National Space Development Agency (NASDA), on both EVAs.

Kids ask the best questions. That’s why we’re turning the mic over to young space enthusiasts wanting to ask an astronaut their questions about space exploration.

For our second “Curious Space” segment we’ve got more questions from our younger friends about what it’s like to eat and live in space. Veteran NASA astronaut Winston Scott joins us once again for those answers.

Then, one researcher is studying wildfires – from space. We’ll speak with Worchester Polytechnic Institute’s James Urban about his experiment that recently arrived at the International Space Station on a resupply mission and how he is monitoring flames in space.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
More Episodes
Load More