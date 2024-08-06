'Curious Space' and fire in orbit

Kids ask the best questions. That’s why we’re turning the mic over to young space enthusiasts wanting to ask an astronaut their questions about space exploration.

For our second “Curious Space” segment we’ve got more questions from our younger friends about what it’s like to eat and live in space. Veteran NASA astronaut Winston Scott joins us once again for those answers.

Then, one researcher is studying wildfires – from space. We’ll speak with Worchester Polytechnic Institute’s James Urban about his experiment that recently arrived at the International Space Station on a resupply mission and how he is monitoring flames in space.

