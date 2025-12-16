© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

A fresh look at the Outer Space Treaty

By Orion Boone, Marian Summerall & Brendan Byrne
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
10 September 1962 - Second session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, United Nations Headquarters, New York (sitting at the table, from left to right): Vice Chairman Mihail Haseganu (Romania); Mr. Evgeny D. Kiselev, Under Secretary for the Political and Security Council Affairs Department; Mr. Franz Matsch (Austria), Chairman; and Mr. Geraldo de Carvalho Silos (Brazil), Rapporteu.
United Nations
/
Audiovisual Library of International Law
10 September 1962 - Second session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, United Nations Headquarters, New York (sitting at the table, from left to right): Vice Chairman Mihail Haseganu (Romania); Mr. Evgeny D. Kiselev, Under Secretary for the Political and Security Council Affairs Department; Mr. Franz Matsch (Austria), Chairman; and Mr. Geraldo de Carvalho Silos (Brazil), Rapporteu.

The Outer Space Treaty was established in 1967 to create a rule of law in space.

But now nearly six decades later, how relevant is it today?

A new paper “Governing Outer Space, a Conference of the Parties for the Outer Space Treaty,” explores the idea that the treaty should keep up with today’s space age and space policy in the 21st century.

We’ll speak with Harvard Kennedy School’s Ely Sandler to take a fresh look at this treaty and how it can help govern space in the 21st century.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
More Episodes