A fresh look at the Outer Space Treaty

The Outer Space Treaty was established in 1967 to create a rule of law in space.

But now nearly six decades later, how relevant is it today?

A new paper “Governing Outer Space, a Conference of the Parties for the Outer Space Treaty,” explores the idea that the treaty should keep up with today’s space age and space policy in the 21st century.

We’ll speak with Harvard Kennedy School’s Ely Sandler to take a fresh look at this treaty and how it can help govern space in the 21st century.