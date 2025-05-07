© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Proposed NASA funding cuts and tracking hurricanes from space

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:26 PM EDT
Astronaut Robert L. Curbeam Jr., STS-116 mission specialist, meets the NASA logo up close during the Dec. 14 space walk to perform ISS work, which he shared with European Space Agency astronaut Christer Fuglesang.
The Trump Administration released its budget plans for NASA in 2026, cutting nearly 25% of the space agency’s funding.

Programs like Mars Sample Return, the Space Launch System and the Orion Spacecraft would come to an end.

We’ll speak with the planetary society’s Casey Drier about this proposal and the future of NASA science if the plan is approved by Congress.

Then, we’re less than a month away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

With new technology, there are many ways to track these massive storms, including on and off our planet.

We’ll speak with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Matt Rosencrans about how the agency monitors severe weather ahead of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
