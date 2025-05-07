Proposed NASA funding cuts and tracking hurricanes from space

The Trump Administration released its budget plans for NASA in 2026, cutting nearly 25% of the space agency’s funding.

Programs like Mars Sample Return, the Space Launch System and the Orion Spacecraft would come to an end.

We’ll speak with the planetary society’s Casey Drier about this proposal and the future of NASA science if the plan is approved by Congress.

Then, we’re less than a month away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

With new technology, there are many ways to track these massive storms, including on and off our planet.

We’ll speak with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Matt Rosencrans about how the agency monitors severe weather ahead of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.