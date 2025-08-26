Finding signs of life on rocky planets and distant ocean worlds

NASA’s Perseverance rover is on the search for ancient signs of life on Mars. To do that, it’s examining and collecting rocks from the Martian surface.

One of those samples has what scientists describe as poppy seed or leopard print-like spots – which could be evidence of past organic life.

We’ll speak with University of Florida’s Amy Williams about the findings. Plus, a look back at the Curiosity Rover’s 13 years on Mars.

Then, scientists are looking at distant icy moons for signs of life.

On Saturn’s moon Enceladus and one of Jupiter’s moons Europa— microbiological life may be under the surface of icy oceans…

We’ll revisit a conversation with NASA’s Alexander Pavlov about his research on these distant worlds.