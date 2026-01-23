Project will double capacity at Orlando center for unhouse people living with mental illness

On Thursday morning, Orlando officials celebrated the beginning of work to demolish the existing main building at the Pathways Drop-In Center, construct a new one and improve services for unhoused people with mental illness.

The center, off Orange Blossom Trail near I-4, provides a self-described “safe space for daily essentials and community.”

Through the Accelerate Orlando Initiative, the city is using $2.4 million in federal funds to double Pathways' capacity to 100 clients a day.

“Pathways Drop-In Center is really for people who are still unsheltered and homeless out on the streets, particularly those with mental health issues,” said Carl Falconer, CEO and president of Pathlight HOME, which owns and operates Pathways.

He said it provides a “doorway and access point” to services.

Courtesy photo / City of Orlando Pathlight HOME CEO and President Carl Falconer spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

“Our ultimate goal for everybody that comes through that property is to get them housed,” Falconer said. “But in the meantime, until we can get them housed, we're trying to help them … with meals, showers, laundry, mental health counseling services on site.”

He added, “We just started talking with a substance abuse provider to be able to provide telehealth services for substance abuse, recovery, support groups, all of those services.”

Falconer said the work includes demolition of the main building and construction of a new, two-story main building with walkways to an existing secondary structure. That building, he said, is in pretty good shape. He said work has already been completed on a pavilion.

He hopes to finish the new main building this year.

Meanwhile, Pathways will use a modular building and work with other agencies to continue serving 30 to 50 unhoused unhoused people a day.

“So the services will continue, but it will be, I would say, abbreviated a little bit,” Falconer said.

In a prepared statement, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the center is a first step toward stability for people facing homelessness.

“And this expansion means more people can find dignity, connection and support in a safe, welcoming place,” he said.

Accelerate Orlando is an initiative using $58 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address homelessness and affordable housing.

The city has a goal to reduce unsheltered homelessness by 50% between 2024 and 2027.

The Pathways project is one of several steps toward that goal.