Work begins this year on road improvements near Downtown Orlando

A new year means new roadwork in Central Florida.

Construction starts this month on the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s nearly $219 million project to improve parts of State Road 408 and, along with it, some local roads in Downtown Orlando.

One key aspect of the project will be the addition of an eastbound lane on SR 408, for a 1.5-mile stretch of the toll road between Church Street and Interstate 4.

Rendering / CFX website The Central Florida Expressway Authority will add a fifth eastbound lane to State Road 408 between Church Street and I-4, as seen in this rendering of what the finished project will look like.

Ramp improvements are planned for the toll road’s Tampa Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail exits, as well as the I-4 interchange. Toll sites on those improved ramps will also be modernized to electronic gantries, in keeping with CFX’s transition to a cashless system .

For local roads, new sidewalks, curbs, lighting and utility upgrades are on the way for Carter and Long Streets, plus Rio Grande and Tampa Avenues.

Map / CFX website CFX’s planned SR-408 improvements include the addition of a new, eastbound lane for the toll road near downtown Orlando, as well as three upgraded interchanges.

The project is slated to be fully finished in January 2029. But CFX plans to complete all local road improvements by July 2027, to coincide with improvements planned for the city’s Camping World Stadium. The intention is to prime the area for heavier traffic patterns anticipated for future Jacksonville Jaguars games.

RELATED: Orange County approves $29M for WWE, Jaguars bidding wars

The planned road improvements will enhance safety and ease vehicular congestion, according to CFX.

Disclosure: CFX is a financial sponsor of Central Florida Public Media but has no editorial role or say in its coverage.