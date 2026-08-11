Central Florida’s music scene gives young punk bands, fans place for activism

The Central Florida hardcore and punk scene has opened up a space for a new generation of musicians to voice their opinions and coordinate political activism in their community. While these young musicians are trying to better their community, they feel they are often misunderstood by the same people they’re trying to help.

“I think bands – in the scene that we're in – there's definitely a lot of political awareness. I've noticed a lot of unity,” said Zander Zara, vocalist with the hardcore band Toxic Intent.

His band played a show back in June at Orlando Venue Will’s pub. Toxic Intent describe themselves as a mix of old school hardcore and old school metalcore. For Zara, being in the band is more than just music. It’s about community activism.

“Bands always talk about, even though everyone's beating each other up, they're always talking about [how] everyone here is a friend,” he said. "If you're struggling, you could talk to anyone. And that's what I like. At the end of the day, the people here are here to see good music, and we care about each other.”

The venue that night is crowded. People pack into Will’s Pub, pushing up against the walls and the stage, leaving space for a pit in the middle. That’s where fans move to the music – and while it can look strange and violent to outsiders, it’s not. In fact, the first rule of the mosh pit is to immediately pick up anyone who falls.

Sienna Barger / Central Florida Public Media Toxic Intent's bassist Seven Keefer plays at show June 29 at Orlando venue Will's Pub

“I feel like many people don’t really understand that it's about just enjoying the music,” said bassist Seven Keefer. “It's not some like big, ‘Oh, we're gonna fight each other’ type of thing, it's about enjoying the music, and I think that sometimes a lot of other people will like to throw hate out there.

The shows are a place for both the band, and its fans, to express themselves, said guitarist Kai Race.

“I have friends, obviously, outside the scene," he said, "and they're like, ‘what, like, is the point of your shows?’ Why are all these people pushing each other and dancing weird?’ And I just tell them our shows are a way to channel whatever you're feeling inside and let it out.”

Sienna Barger / Central Florida Public Media Toxic Intent's guitarist Kai Race playing a show at Will's Pub June 29 in Orlando.

And they’re not just letting it out in the mosh pit. Many young bands and their fans are actively organizing to support local causes in the community. Benefit shows have popped up all around Central Florida, supporting issues like accessible and safe reproductive healthcare. Another fundraiser popped up to help Orlando’s Uncle Lou – a prominent figure in the music scene to set up his life in Jamaica after self-deporting in early June due to immigration issues.

Youth in the hardcore scene feel that they are often viewed as nothing more than troublemakers, or angry and violent delinquents. However, instead of isolating themselves from a society that misjudges them, these young activists have doubled down on their beliefs and continue to be outspoken.

“We're the next generation,” said Seej Perdomo-Martinez, bassist for the Orlando punkgaze band Physalia. “We’re the people that are supposed to come, pave the movement, pave the way for everyone else later on in life.”

This new generation of musicians is demonstrating that the spirit of hardcore punk remains just as vital and disruptive as ever.

Whether raising money for community causes or awareness for political issues they believe in, youth in Orlando's hardcore scene continue to prove that they aren't just playing music. They’re building a more supportive and unified community.

Sienna Barger is Central Florida Public Media’s 2026 high school intern. She is a sophomore at Boone High School in Orlando.