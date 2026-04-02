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Measles cases slow down in Florida, but numbers remain historically high

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:13 PM EDT
A 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. More: Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can.
rawpixel.com / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Source)
A 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles. More: Original image sourced from US Government department: Public Health Image Library, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under US law this image is copyright free, please credit the government department whenever you can.

Florida’s measles outbreak appears to have slowed down. However, measles counts continue to rise throughout the country.

In the latest available data for March (March 1 through March 28), the state reported 21 new cases – a remarkable drop off from the 123 cases between January and February, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels measles as one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The airborne virus can cause coughing, fever, red eyes, and a rash. Measles is especially dangerous for babies and young children.

The diminished spread of measles is a good sign, but Florida’s overall case numbers for the first three months are highly unusual. The state’s online public database shows measles cases starting from 1992. This year recorded more than triple Florida’s previous highest year (1992) for measles, and accounts for a third of all Florida’s cases.

Maps of measles cases among U.S. residents.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
CDC
Maps of measles cases among U.S. residents.

Most cases this year – 106 – have been reported in Collier County, where students of Ave Maria University were diagnosed.

Central Florida has remained relatively unscathed by the outbreak, but one case was reported in early March out of Osceola County. The patient was in the 25-29 age group and was infected “in the U.S. outside of Florida,” according to state data.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to the Department of Health in Osceola County regarding what county residents should know about the case.

“Residents are encouraged to visit the Florida Department of Health’s website for information on the illness and what to do if exposed,” it said in a written response.

Florida ranks fourth highest in the country for measles cases. South Carolina (668), Utah (318), and Texas (170) lead the country.

U.S. Cases as of March. 27th.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
CDC
U.S. Cases as of March. 27th.

So far, the CDC has reported 1,575 cases around the U.S., which is more than half of all the cases recorded in all of last year, which came to 2,285.

Experts say the reason measles is surging is because of low rates of people receiving the MMR vaccine, which is a two-shot immunization, usually administered by age 6.

Yearly measles cases in the U.S.
Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention
/
CDC
Yearly measles cases in the U.S.

“Herd immunity” against measles is achieved when 95% of a population is inoculated. Florida’s kindergarten population was reported to be 88.8% inoculated, according to the CDC.

While it's recommended for children to receive the MMR vaccine and its booster before turning 6 years old, anyone can get vaccinated at any stage of life at a retail pharmacy.
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Health Osceola CountyCentral Florida News
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
See stories by Joe Mario Pedersen
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