Orlando reveals updated vision for Pulse memorial

Orlando is one step closer to erecting a memorial for the 49 people killed nearly 10 years ago at the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

On Thursday, the City of Orlando presented new concept images of the Pulse Memorial, as 60% of the plans have been completed, according to Borrelli + Partners, Inc, the company creating the design.

“Architects and designers believe we can make a world a better place through good design that impacts our lives, and it impacts our societies. It resonates through time,” said the firm’s Dan-Michael Trbovich. “It's even more complex when you deal with loss and tragedy; it becomes very stark, and we have to wrestle with this notion of grief.”

In 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub during a Latin-themed night, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. The gunman was also killed by law enforcement.

In March, the city presented 30% of its plans, as well as a timeline of when it expected to achieve different milestones in the construction of the memorial. A week later, demolition of the club began.

Artifacts in the club were secured, such as the bar top, chandelier, and the Pulse sign that hung above Orange Avenue for 22 years.

After the demolition, portions of the concrete were saved and are planned to be part of the new memorial, Trbovich said.

“The pulse building itself isn't just a building that's been removed; it's been reinterpreted, reintegrated, and will be reused and relived throughout the entire facility,” he said.

1 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 163448.png 2 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 163016.png 3 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 162810.png 4 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 163048.png 5 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 162158.png 6 of 6 — Screenshot 2026-05-14 161627.png

The designers presented renderings of the reflecting pool, a private gathering space, a survivors' common, and a prism tower, which is meant to be evocative of the previous Pulse sign.

“We actually will try to reilluminate that sign at night. And the city wanted a very strong relationship, both day and night, to the facility, so even after hours, individuals can come here and view and see and actually partake in experiencing some of what we have to offer as a community,” Trbovich said.

Concept art for the inside of the visitors' pavilion was also presented. The pavilion is 3,500 square feet and is meant to tell the story of Pulse. Inside will be objects from the nightclub, including posters, the front door of the club, the chandelier, and a large frame where performers used to dance on the mezzanine level.

But not everyone is happy with the plans for the visitor pavilion.

“The visitor center shifts authority and knowledge production away from survivors, families, and the affected queer community, and you plan on doing so through a very disturbing exhibition of items removed from the nightclub,” said Zachary Blair, an Orange County resident and former patron of the club.

“Effectively transforming the material remains of mass violence into consumable displays for visitors inside the visitor center, the nightclub clearly overpowers the lives of the 49 victims, and that's also a tragedy,” he said.

Sandra Wade, the mother of Eddie Sotomayor, who was one of the people killed on June 12, 2016, spoke during the meeting as well.

“Some of that I do agree with, and some of it I do not, but at this point, I feel that it may be moot to make any suggestions to what should be put there or around the property,” Wade said.

The project is on track to begin construction in September, with its completion estimated to be in September 2027.

As for the next steps, design and architecture teams will be looking at how concrete is reinforced and how electrical systems will be brought into the building.

As the teams look at both, Trbovich said the team is also doing its best to make sure the design continues to convey the community and a sense of what was lost.

“We just didn't lose the angels that night. We lost song and dance and a sense of life, and our attempt is to bring that back even in silence and solitude,” he said.