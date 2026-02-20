Volusia enacts burn ban, becoming latest Central Florida county to do so

A burn ban took effect in Volusia County Friday, due to unusually high drought indicators. It will stay in place until further notice.

Volusia joins dozens of other counties with similar bans across the state. Across east Central Florida, the only counties without burn bans currently in place are Lake, Orange and Seminole. (Orange County has a year-round ban on the open burning of yard debris.)

For two straight weeks now, all of Florida has been under some kind of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor , a national map built by meteorologists and climatologists for tracking drought conditions. The map is updated every Thursday.

Last week, about 43% of the state was in an extreme drought, the second-most severe level. This week, it’s 67%. At the extreme drought level, groundwater levels decline, fire danger becomes extreme and fish kills occur, according to the USDM.

Compared to other parts of Florida, drought conditions in Central Florida are generally less extreme, ranging from abnormally dry to severe. As of the end of January, within the St. Johns River Water Management District’s 18-county coverage area, Volusia was the only county that remained above normal rainfall levels for the year.

Still, water resources are stressed, with a Phase I Moderate Water Shortage still declared for parts of the District as of Feb. 10.

St. Johns River Water Management District A map of all 18 counties within the St. Johns River Water Management District shows where certain water shortage restrictions must be followed.

Under the current water shortage, all water users (domestic, utility and commercial) are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. Residents, businesses, and property managers are encouraged to proactively plan for extended dry conditions, as well as the potential for additional restrictions.

More detailed information is available from the district, including county-specific instructions for areas covered partially by other water management districts. For example, in Marion County, The Villages and Dunnellon should follow restrictions according to the Phase II Severe Water Shortage declared by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. That more severe water shortage is in place for all of Polk and Sumter Counties, plus parts of Lake, from Feb. 8 through July 1, 2026.

As of the end of January, annual rainfall across the St. Johns River Water Management District was 43.95 inches. That’s 7.06 inches below the long-term average. Districtwide, groundwater levels were just within the normal range for January, falling within the 25th percentile for January.