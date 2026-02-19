Florida's drought continues to worsen, extreme drought grows 20 percent

The extreme drought continues to expand its coverage across Florida. Compared to last week, extreme drought (level 3 out of 5) is now taking over Volusia and Lake Counties in Central Florida. This level of drought has also affected counties around Lake Okeechobee, including Okeechobee, Glades, Highlands, and Hendry Counties. It has also expanded across Collier County into western Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. All this expansion accounts for nearly a 24 percent increase compared to the report released last week.

Another notable change, although not as large, was in the severe category. Last week, about 85.5 percent of Florida was under severe drought; this week, the report shows 87.5 percent. All of Florida is experiencing some sort of drought. There are only two small areas labeled abnormally dry: the northern portion of Brevard County and the immediate coast of Miami-Dade County.

1 of 2 — Snip20260219_5.png 2 of 2 — Snip20260213_10.png

It is not unusual for Florida to experience drought, and droughts are usually accentuated during late winter and early spring, as the dry season runs from October to May. Contributing to the extra dryness is the La Niña winter, which tends to bring drier-than-normal conditions. The drought in many parts of Florida has persisted since last summer. Generally, Florida had a rain deficit even during the rainy months. We did not have major rain events, such as tropical systems, which usually contribute to the rain gauges. We also had persistent high-pressure systems, which not only limited rainfall but also caused temperatures to soar, further drying up the ground.

With the drought, the ground is very compacted. If we were to experience a heavy rain event over a relatively short period, as we often do with fronts, it would cause flooding, as the water can't drain properly through compacted ground. Think of it as water ponding on top of clay. Light, constant rain over a relatively long stretch of time, through several days or weeks, could actually help relieve the drought, as the rain would loosen the ground and allow it to drain better.

1 of 2 — off14_prcp.gif 2 of 2 — off01_prcp (1).gif

The forecast shows a front coming on Sunday, sweeping across the Sunshine State. Will it bring rain? Yes, but it will likely not affect the drought. Long-term models still indicate below-average rainfall for Florida in March. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the next three months (March, April, and May) shows equal chances of above- or below-average rainfall. We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you prompt updates.

Make sure you conserve water and heed any water restrictions in place for your county or local authorities. Also, avoid burns. Many counties in Florida are under a burn ban, and they will remain in effect throughout the weekend. Make sure to put out any barbecues or anything that can spark.