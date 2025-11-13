Brevard County announces opening of disaster loan center

A disaster loan outreach center is now open at the Titusville Public Library in Brevard County, following severe storms that caused flooding in the area late last month.

Across Central Florida, the storms contributed to monthly rainfall totals that were “above to well above normal for October,” according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Disaster loans are now available for parts of flood-damaged Central Florida

Representatives of the Small Business Administration will be at the library to answer questions and help anyone interested in applying for federal assistance. The SBA’s low-interest loans can help people, businesses and nonprofits recover from physical or economic damage caused by the storm.

They’ll be there on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Disaster loans are also available for affected residents in Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Last month’s storm also damaged roads and homes in Lake County. It is not included in the disaster declaration.