Flooding damages roads in Lake County, floods streets in Brevard

Cities in Lake and Brevard counties recorded extraordinarily heavy rainfall totals on Sunday and early Monday.

Those downpours caused flooding in Brevard and Lake County, with some streets still underwater and serious damage to roads in Mount Dora and Eustis.

The National Weather Service reported Eustis had 19.70 inches of rain in one location over a 24-hour period. Mount Dora recorded 17.86 inches. In Brevard County, Port Saint John, Titusville and Port Canaveral all recorded more than 14 inches of rain.

Lake County's state of emergency

In Lake County, officials issued a local state of emergency in response to a “flash flooding event that caused significant damage and hazardous conditions across the region,” according to a news release from the county.

City of Mount Dora / Via Facebook A washout in Mount Dora threatens homes.

“The heavy rain stranded motorists, required rescues and temporary sheltering, and caused the closure or washout of several roadways, including Britt Road, Wolf Branch Road, Timberlake Drive, Limit Avenue, and Donnelly Street,” the news release states. “Sinkholes were also reported in the Eustis area on East Crooked Lake Drive and Country Club Drive.”

Mount Dora published photographs from a survey of the damage, showing roads washed away or damaged and washouts that threatened some homes.

The city also issued a boil water notice due impacts on its water system. Residents were advised not to drink city water without boiling it first.

Titusville PD’s request

Expecting more rain, the Titusville Police Department announced Monday evening that it brought in additional officers to help out through the night.

“We’re asking everyone to stay off the roadways if at all possible — several streets across the city remain under water. Even with warning signs in place, flooded roads can be extremely difficult to see at night,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Police are urging people to “avoid driving through standing water, check on neighbors who may need assistance, and report hazardous conditions right away.”