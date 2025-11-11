Disaster loans are now available for parts of flood-damaged Central Florida

Federal disaster loans are now available for homes and businesses in certain parts of Central Florida that were damaged by severe storms and flooding late last month. The Small Business Administration determined Friday that the severe storms and flooding qualify as a disaster.

The SBA’s disaster declaration makes loan funding available for eligible applicants in Brevard County, plus five adjacent counties: Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. Homeowners, business owners and nonprofit organizations in those six listed counties are eligible to apply for assistance.

Last month’s storm also damaged roads and homes in Lake County. It is not included in the declaration. In Eustis, the storm dropped close to 20 inches of rain in the span of one day. That amount of rain is about 38% of the total precipitation the area normally gets in one year, according to data collected by the National Weather Service .

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media It took several days to pump some yards in Eustis dry, following a late October storm that drenched the area in nearly 20 inches of rain in the span of one day.

Crews in Lake County are working to repair badly-damaged roads, and the nonprofit organization Lake Support and Emergency Recovery or LASER is helping residents clean up some of the damage flooding caused to their homes. To assist in those efforts, LASER is still recruiting volunteers who are trained to work with drywall, mold and mildew.

Across Central Florida, last month’s storm contributed to monthly rainfall totals that were “above to well above normal for October,” according to the NWS .

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media A surge of stormwater breached two retention ponds and caused North Donnelly Street to collapse Oct. 26, according to the city of Mount Dora.

In Brevard County, flood clean-up kits are available for pick-up while supplies last, at four locations: Mims/Scottsmoor Public Library, Titusville Public Library, Port St. John Public Library and Merritt Island Public Library. Each kit contains a bucket, mop and broom, plus other cleaning and disinfecting supplies.

Brevard County Emergency Management is working with the SBA to set up a help center in the north part of the county. There, residents affected by the recent storm will be able to meet with SBA representatives to ask questions and learn about the process of applying for a disaster loan, according to the county.

SBA loan applications are due Jan. 6 for those who need help repairing physical damage to property. For applicants seeking relief for economic damage, the deadline is Aug. 7.