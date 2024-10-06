© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

OneBlood in need of donations as people prep for what will be Hurricane Milton

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 6, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT
A person donates blood.
Pexels
A person donates blood.

A statewide blood bank is urging Floridians to donate blood and platelets ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane is expected to slow operations when it makes landfall on Wednesday.

OneBlood said it is especially in need of O Negative, O Positive and platelet donors ahead of the storm.

Donations are needed to stock hospitals for emergency patients, along with patients who are already receiving treatment for cancer and other conditions.

OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes in a statement, said, “The need for blood does not stop for mother nature. The most critical time for blood donations is prior to the storm in order to ensure a ready blood supply during and immediately after the event."

She said hurricanes and tropical storms can disrupt blood donations for days.

Watch this video before your first time donating blood:

Eligible donors can visit a OneBlood bus to donate or make an appointment at their nearest OneBlood office.

In order to donate blood, you must be:

In order to donate platelets you must be:

  • At least 16 years old
  • Weight at least 110 pounds
  • Have not taken aspirin or products containing aspirin for at least two calendar days prior to your donation

Before you donate remember to:

  • Hydrate
  • Eat a nutritious meal
  • Bring your ID for age verification

Click here to donate blood or platelets at a site nearest you.

You can check here after your donation, to see if your blood was shipped, and how it was used.

Watch this video to see where and how your blood might be used:
Tags
Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
