Pattern change in store for Florida's back-to-school forecast

Students across much of the state will return to classrooms Monday under a building heat wave, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that will dominate the weather pattern across Florida.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s across much of the state, while heat index values will climb to well over 100 degrees.

The combination of heat and humidity could lead to Heat Advisories being issued for some of the warmer communities during the first half of the week.

Florida back-to-school dates 2026-27

The warmest regions of the state will be along the I-75 and I-4 corridors, where air temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s during the afternoon hours.

Orlando is forecast to reach 94 degrees Monday, with highs of 95 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Tampa is expected to see similar conditions, with highs around 93 degrees Monday and 94 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Communities around Fort Myers are also expected to experience several days of temperatures in the mid-90s, with high humidity values making conditions feel even warmer.

South Florida will appear to be somewhat cooler, with high temperatures only around 90 degrees. However, when the humidity is factored in, real-feel temperatures will be well over 100 degrees.

Weather forecast across Florida from August 10 through August 12.

The heat will be an important factor for schools hosting outdoor events, which typically coincide with the warmest part of the day.

Anyone who is expected to be outside for an extended time period is advised to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Forecast models show shower and thunderstorm activity will remain possible, but coverage will be more limited than the tropically influenced pattern that was in place over the weekend.

Monday precipitation forecast across Florida.

The general weather pattern is expected to remain in place through most of the week, meaning the summerlike conditions will continue.

Along the beaches, the flow will continue to occasionally enhance the threat of rip currents, which is why swimmers are always advised to swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to warning flags.

The return to school usually also coincides with an uptick in tropical activity across the Atlantic - a trend that appears to be happening again. However, because of atmospheric conditions across the western part of the basin, any system that develops in the Atlantic will not be an immediate threat to the U.S.

The next named storm will be Cristobal, but any cyclone developing over the next few weeks will be nothing more than a curiosity factor for weather enthusiasts to track as a robust belt of shear will help to protect the U.S. from direct impacts.