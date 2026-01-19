DeSantis: Central Florida getting America 250 statue at Bok Tower Gardens

Governor Ron DeSantis has plans to install a sculpture of an American president in Central Florida, part of a statewide effort to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence.

The sculptures, which are on loan to the state, are being installed throughout the peninsula.

DeSantis says Central Florida is getting a statue of America’s 30th President Calvin Coolidge, who was known as Silent Cal. The sculpture will be installed at Bok Tower Gardens, which has a special connection to Coolidge.

“Why? His last public address as president was, it was the dedication of Bok Tower Gardens in 1929 and they actually have video of it and all this other stuff,” DeSantis said.

Learn more about President Coolidge’s connection to Central Florida:

DeSantis said the Coolidge family also vacationed in the nearby Lake Wales area.

“I think he had gone to Mount Dora in Lake County, and then went down to Lake Wales after that. So, so really, really neat,” DeSantis said.

The sculptures are on loan to the state through the work of Florida Secretary of the State Cord Byrd.

So far, President George Washington is in the state capitol, President Thomas Jefferson is in Jefferson County, and Ben Franklin is in Franklin County.

Watch President Coolidge’s speech at Bok Tower:

There are also plans for an Alexander Hamilton statue in Hamilton County, a President James Monroe statue in Monroe County, and a sculpture of President James Madison in Madison County.

DeSantis says the art installations will help American history come alive for families and students who visit them individually or with their school.

During the unveiling of the President Thomas Jefferson statue, DeSantis put it this way: "It's a chance for young people to understand what it means to be an American, how our country came into existence, what are some of the principles that the country was based upon.”

Floridians can visit the website, America250FL.com, to learn more about how the state will celebrate America’s semiquincentennial. It includes resources for families to learn American history, and to explore their own family history.