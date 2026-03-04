Florida House approves bill to restore the Ocklawaha River

A bill to restore the natural flow of the Ocklawaha River -- a decades-long priority for environmental groups -- was approved by the Florida House on Wednesday.

The northward-flowing Ocklawaha -- which intersects with the Silver River and the St. Johns -- has been blocked in Putnam County since 1968 by a dam now known as the Kirkpatrick Dam that formed the Rodman Reservoir. It was built as part of the never-completed Cross Florida Barge Canal.

>> Lawmakers advance proposal to restore natural Ocklawaha-St. Johns water flow

The House bill (HB 981) requires the Department of Environmental Protection to develop a restoration plan by July 2027 and, assuming funds are provided, complete it by the end of 2032.

It also creates a 19-member advisory council that will make recommendations to address grants for outdoor recreation, economic development, and ways to minimize the impacts on property owners and businesses.

Bill sponsor Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, said it’s long overdue.

"Florida," he said on the House floor, "has a proud tradition of doing the hard right thing to protect our natural heritage, from the Everglades to the Kissimmee River, and the Ocklawaha River deserves that same commitment. For nearly 60 years, Floridians championed the river's restoration and waited for their leaders to act."

The bill passed by a vote of 107 to 3.

Republican Rep. Judson Sapp, whose district includes Putnam County, spoke in opposition, citing the economic struggles of people in that rural area.

"But one thing my community has had for generations is the Rodman Reservoir," he said. "It's our place. It's where people fell in love. It's where kids learn to fish. It's where even today, some families still put food on the table."

The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, is awaiting a final vote.

“I am fully committed to the restoration of the Ocklawaha River," Brodeur said in an emailed statement, "and have worked for many years to bring all stakeholders to the table to reach a solution that provides for restoration and increased resiliency and recreation benefits of the Ocklawaha and St. Johns Rivers and Silver Springs."

Brodeur said he remains hopeful his bill will be heard on the Senate floor next week.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding set aside by the Legislature for an Ocklawaha restoration plan.