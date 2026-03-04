A Polk County native has been killed in the war with Iran

Cpt. Cody A. Khork was a U.S. Army Reserve soldier who was killed in a drone attack on March 1, according to the Pentagon.

The 35-year-old Khork was one of six killed in the strike at a command center in Kuwait. So far, four have been identified: Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Two remain unidentified

Khork grew up in Winter Haven, attended Lake Region High School in 2008 and continued his education at Florida Southern College where he graduated in 2014.

His family described him as having an “infectious spirit” and a “generous heart.”

“That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was,” his mother, Donna Burhans; father, James Khork; and stepmother, Stacey Khork, said in a statement.”

The city ofWinter Haven outlined Khork’s accomplishment and career serving the U.S. Winter Haven said Khork was genuinely kind and “many recall that when you ran into Cody around town, it always felt like no time had passed.”

Winter Haven’s Mayor Brian Yates expressed condolences to the family and friends who knew Khork and the community as a whole.

“When someone who grew up in your community gives their life in service to our country, it is felt deeply by the people who knew him and by the community that helped shape him,” Yates said in a statement. “Captain Cody Khork grew up here in Winter Haven and went on to serve our nation with honor. Our community is proud of the life he lived and the service he gave. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow service members.”

Khork had over a dozen awards and decorations including the Joint Services Achievement Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and the Army Reserve Component Achievement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.