© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County board backs rezoning process at seven schools being considered for closure

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:28 PM EST
Orange County School Board
/
YouTube
School Board Vice Chair Maria Salamanca talks about the pros and cons of potentially closing seven district schools.

The Orange County School Board agreed Tuesday to allow the school district to begin the rezoning process for families at seven schools being considered for closure.

The schools that could close are Bonneville, Chickasaw, Eccleston, McCoy, Meadow Woods, and Orlo Vista elementary schools, and Union Park Middle School.

The board’s approval came at an hours-long school board work session on Tuesday night.

The board still needs to vote on rezoning plans and whether to close the schools at a meeting that will come in the new year.

But for now, OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez said the district can move ahead with the first steps of the rezoning process in January.

Vazquez said the district would give a presentation addressing “why my school” and answer their questions from an earlier community meeting.

“And then we would have Student Enrollment produce potential maps about rezoning,” she said.

Families have been protesting the proposed school closures as disruptive to students and families and not the best choice for kids.

The district says a budget shortfall tied to under enrollment has forced their hands, but the School Board will still have the ultimate say in whether the schools are closed.

“In order for us to be able to begin the rezoning process, we need to start having those meetings in January,” Vazquez said.

Watch the full school board work session: 

Although public comments weren’t allowed at the meeting, several board members shared their concerns with the plan. They said parents and community members didn’t have enough notice ahead of time from the district.

“We need to have that conversation with our families way ahead of time,” said Board Vice Chair Maria Salamanca. “They will do a lot to save their schools if we give them the opportunity to be those recruiters.”

Salamanca said her own elementary school is one of the seven that could be closed next school year.

If the schools are closed, the buildings won’t be sold off, at least not immediately. The district plan is to rent them out to microschools (small, flexible homeschool pods, which gained popularity during COVID-19) and to use them for other educational purposes.

Salamanca said what’s happening in the district is a wakeup call. She said families need to be given more options, different options in order to continue to choose public schools.

“And these are really touchy subjects for a variety of reasons, but we have to figure it out, because the trend is clear, and what we've been doing has not been working,” Salamanca said.

The district cited a number of factors, including low birthrates, under enrollment, and a budget shortfall of $41 million for these potential closures, along with the state’s universal voucher program.

It also said the seven schools were chosen due to under enrollment at the schools and because the buildings weren’t being used at their full capacity.

Here’s a table showing enrollment at the seven schools that could close. The data are from the district:

Student Enrollment vs Capacity - As of Dec. 15, 2025

School
Enrollment
Capacity

Utilization

Rate

Bonneville Elementary
380
938
40%
Chickasaw Elementary
504
888
57%
Eccleston Elementary
337
684
49%
McCoy Elementary
453
834
54%
Meadow Woods Elementary
513
837
61%
Orlo Vista Elementary
432
735
59%
Union Park Middle 
565
1,478
38%
Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details