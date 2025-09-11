© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Threat prompts Bethune-Cookman University lockdown

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Bethune-Cookman University Building sign.
Sara Brady
/
B-CU file photo
Bethune-Cookman University was one of several historically black colleges and universities to receive threats.

Bethune-Cookman University was placed on lockdown Thursday following a threat directed at the university.

The Daytona Beach Police Department was investigating the threat. Students were asked to return to their dorms until notified by campus security.

"The campus has been placed on lockdown while officers work to ensure the safety of the students and staff," DBPD said in a Facebook post.

B-CU was closed for the day and a campus alert sent through the Wildcat Safe system instructed students, faculty and staff to follow lockdown protocols.

B-CU is not the only Historically Black College or University to receive a threat. Several others in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Virginia also went into lockdown.

Also on Thursday, the University of Central Florida Police Department was investigating email threats received "by many in our community," according to a UCF alert sent via email. Police did not consider those threats to be credible and campus operations continued as normal.

"Our Threat Management Team is actively investigating and working with the FBI," the alert states. "Similar messages have been reported at other universities around the country."
Education Central Florida NewsVolusia County
