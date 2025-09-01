Tech grant helps Bethune-Cookman University continue campus improvements

Bethune-Cookman University has received a $900,000 grant from the National Science Foundation which will help campus officials improve Wi-Fi access and cybersecurity at the school.

It’s part of the school’s efforts to improve the quality of life on the campus two years after students protested, demanding better dorms, academic buildings, and athletic facilities.

In the wake of the 2023 student protests, the university pledged $10 million toward campus upgrades.

Then, in 2024, the school announced a $1.4 million grant from L. Gale Lemerand that would help renovate buildings on campus.

Now, the new $900,000 NSF technology-focused grant will improve internet access and cybersecurity on campus.

Dr. Dawn Eastmond is the Dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics at B-CU. She said the grant is the next step in bolstering and securing student life on campus.

“The first part of the project is about replacing some of our aging infrastructure, fiber and switches, etc., but then the second half of the project is about taking all of that new infrastructure and figuring out if it actually is working faster and helping us to secure the institution,” said Eastmond.

But Eastmond says these updates aren’t just about making connecting to Wi-Fi or sharing data faster and safer on campus. It will also give STEM students on campus real-world experience in the industry.

BCU Facebook B-CU Wildcats show their school pride at the start of a new school year.

“This project will protect their personal information, academic records and even their research contributions from cyber threats. It also creates hands-on learning opportunities, especially for students in engineering and data analytics and computer science majors by giving them access to real-world security tools and projects,” said Eastmond. “And perhaps the most important aspect is that students who graduate will be better prepared for their careers because they've had direct exposure to industry standard frameworks like the National Institute for Standards and Technology as well as modern cybersecurity practices.”

In a statement, the university calls the NSF grant, “a significant investment in the tools and resources that will support students and faculty for years to come. This funding exemplifies the ‘B-CU Rising’ commitment to ensuring all students have access to cutting-edge resources and opportunities.”

Along with this grant, the university is celebrating an uptick in enrollment for the second year in a row and its newly elected eighth university president, Dr. Albert Mosley.

Mosley assumed the role on July 7. This fall will mark his first term at the helm of the university. Mosley formerly led Morningside University in Iowa.

“We are writing a new chapter at Bethune-Cookman, one that honors the bold legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune while preparing the next generation of leaders to shape our communities and the world,” said Dr. Mosley. “This is a time of tremendous potential, and I am deeply committed to ensuring that every student who walks onto campus has the tools and support they need to rise together.”

As part of this year’s budget, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature approved $161.5 million for Florida’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities including B-CU.