Bethune-Cookman University chooses a new president

Dr. Albert Mosley is Bethune-Cookman University’s newest president.

The Board of Trustees picked Mosley, who comes to Florida from the presidency at Morningside University in Iowa, to lead the Historically Black College and University in Daytona Beach.

Selecting a new president for the university was contentious. In January, student protests broke out on campus after interim President William Berry was not chosen to lead the university. Berry had been identified as a top candidate by two search committees and one student committee.

Mosley, who is a native of Mississippi, has degrees from Millsaps College, Duke University, Yale University, and the University of Georgia.

He beat out over 135 applicants for the role.

"It's an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the GREAT Bethune-Cookman University, and to build upon the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” said Mosley in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to all that God has in store as I partner with our faculty, staff, students, alums, donors, and community partners in shaping a bold and inspiring future for B-CU."

Mosley will begin his tenure as president on July 7.

Board of Trustees Chairman Pete Gamble said he’s excited to have Mosley on board at the university, not only because of his impressive resume, but lived experiences that he shares in common with many of the university’s students.

“Dr. Mosley’s journey – from first-generation college student to nationally respected university president – is a powerful reflection of the transformational impact we strive to deliver at Bethune-Cookman,” said Gamble. “His proven ability to launch forward-thinking academic programs, secure major philanthropic investments, and lead with both vision and integrity made him the clear choice to guide our university in its next chapter.”