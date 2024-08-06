Governor DeSantis says school will start on time despite Hurricane Debby

Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects the flooding risk in North Central Florida to continue for the next few days, following Hurricane Debby. But the governor said this will not delay the first day of school for kids in the state.

“We're not going to put people in an unsafe environment,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Steinhatchee, and that “getting kids in school is a must. So the school year is going to start on time.”

The first day of school varies by county in Florida, but most will start class on Monday, August 12.

The governor said Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie has a plan in place to avoid using schools as shelters for people displaced by flooding in their homes.

“We're not going to be using those schools to house folks who may be displaced over the next couple weeks. So they're already working on how are we going to help shelter folks if they need temporary shelter, while we also have kids in school and everything keeps going,” DeSantis said.

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Northern Florida on August 5, killing five people and leaving risks for flooding in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Know your first day of school? Check your district below. Click on your school district, to see your school calendar:

Brevard County: August 12

Flagler County: August 12

Marion County: August 12

Orange County: August 12

Osceola County: August 12

Polk County: August 12

Seminole County: August 12

Volusia County: August 12