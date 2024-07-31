A third of US households can’t afford school supplies including in Central Florida

The rising cost of school supplies is making them inaccessible to about a third of families, according to a new survey by Lending Tree, affecting Central Florida parents and teachers.

The average parent said they are at risk of going into about $800 dollars in debt just during school shopping season alone.

Rollins education professor Angela Griner said, as a result, many teachers are having to outfit their own classrooms, putting an even greater burden on them.

“I remember that it used to be, 10 to 15 years ago, I on average might spend $300 to $500 out of pocket as a teacher in the classroom. And now that cost is exponentially greater,” Griner said.

She said many teachers are creating Amazon wish lists or turning to Facebook Marketplace for gently used items.

“They've been talking about how difficult it is for them, many of them are parents as well. So they're struggling not only to buy supplies, as teachers, for their own students, but then they're struggling to buy supplies for their own children. And so they're aware of the weight,” Griner said.

For parents, organizations across Central Florida are holding free school supply giveaways.

Lending Tree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz said the problem with school supplies is it’s not an optional expense for teachers or families.

“While there are absolutely things that you can do to save money on school supplies, it's not one of those things that you can just cancel like a Netflix subscription so it puts a lot of people in a difficult spot,” Schulz said.

Schulz recommended people make a budget, and figure out what they absolutely need versus what they want ahead of the school year, to make things more manageable.

“And if you do have [a budget] that you use from last year, you may want to revise that budget upwards a little bit and add maybe 5 or 10% to what you spent last year," Schulz said, "because the costs are going to be higher.”

He also said people should comparison-shop for the cheapest prices on supplies.

For teachers looking for free supplies in Central Florida, check out A Gift for Teaching, a local nonprofit that allows teachers to “shop” for free supplies for their classroom.

During the school year, shopping hours are:



Tuesday – Thursday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Select Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In September, A Gift for Teaching will offer mobile supply drives for teachers at the following schools:

September 4: Evans High School

September 11: Colonial High School

September 18: Apopka High School

September 25: East River High School

For parents looking for free supplies in Central Florida here are supply drive events listed by county:

Brevard County:

Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Titus Landing

Aug. 3, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., River Lanes Family Entertainment Center

Aug. 3, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., Main Pavilion at Titusville Sand Point Park

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Space Coast Field of Dreams

Aug. 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Space Coast Harley-Davidson

Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brevard Zoo

Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Melbourne Square

Aug. 10, 4 p.m., Salty Sisters Bar & Grill

Aug. 10, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Palm Bay Boost Mobile

Aug. 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eddie Lee Taylor Sr. Community Center

Flagler County:

Aug. 3, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., CMBC Family Life Center

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Flagler Palm Coast High School

Aug. 7, 6 p.m., The European Village

Aug. 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Augustine Aquarium

Lake County:

July 30, 6:45 p.m. - 9 p.m., Clermont Arts and Recreation Center

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Florida Blue Center Clermont

Orange County:

Aug. 3, 11 a.m., Christ is the Victory Church

Aug. 3, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Zanders Park & Bouler Pool

Aug. 3, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Florida Blue Center Winter Park

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faith Assembly Curry Ford Campus

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faith Assembly Michigan Street Campus

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Action Church Winter Park Campus

Aug. 3 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Colonial High School Jennings Kite Stadium.

Aug. 3, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., LIV Realty

Osceola County:

July 31, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Events Center @ Osceola Trail

Seminole County:

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Faith Assembly Red Bug Lake Campus

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Action Church Sanford Campus

Aug. 3, TBD, First Church of Oviedo

Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Longwood Community Building

Aug. 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Altamonte Mall

Polk County

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Florida Blue Center Winter Haven

Aug. 3, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Visit Central Florida Welcome Center in Davenport

Volusia County