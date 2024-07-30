Orange County Schools to offer free meals to every student second year in a row

For the second year in a row, every student at Orange County Public Schools will receive free meals at school.

Every child, at every school in the district, will qualify for free meals. Most of these meals will be provided by the Community Eligibility Provision, through the USDA, and the district is covering free meals for students at three new schools in the district: Atwater Bay Elementary School, Luminary Middle School and Innovation High School.

Food and Nutrition Services Director Mark Watson said free meals change families’ lives.

“They don't have to go out and buy groceries for breakfast and lunch because at school, they get those meals at no charge. So they get to save that money to put towards dinners or any school supplies or anything they need in their households,” Watson said.

Watson said free meals also help take away the stigma of needing food at school, and ensure every student is ready to learn.

When everyone is getting free meals, there’s no obvious differentiation between students.

“More students tend to come to the cafeteria to pick up meals because they are not associating it with free meals for somebody or you know, I don't have enough money to pay for my meals,” Watson said.

He said 10 to 15% more students are taking advantage of free breakfasts and lunches at the schools because of the program.

Students at Atwater Bay Elementary, Luminary Middle, and Innovation High are encouraged to fill out the district’s Meals Benefit Application form.

Students at other schools need not apply, although if they do, and they qualify, they can receive other perks and discounts.

Orange County Public Schools is the first district to announce free meals for the upcoming school year in Central Florida.