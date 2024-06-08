English on the Fly program provides free English classes to Orlando airport workers

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is getting ready to offer its second round of free English language classes to employees at the airport and its partner companies.

The English on the Fly program provides airport employees with eight weeks of English language classes, with the goal of improving English proficiency.

The program is run by UCF Global that also conducts similar courses for workers at Rosen Hotels, Avanti Hotel, Gaylord Palms and Amazon in Central Florida.

Director Jennifer Haddad said the first cohort at the airport had over 60 participants. The program is fully paid for by GOAA, but she says the return on investment is excellent.

“Because the employees who take advantage of these services, not only appreciate it, but they become such loyal employees to the company that is willing to invest in them, to help them get a leg up,” Haddad said.

She said the demand is high for these classes.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Florida has four of the five fastest growing metro areas in the nation. The Orlando Economic Partnership says the majority of this growth is fueled by international migration.

In the last two years at Rosen Hotels alone, UCF Global has served over 500 students in its English classes.

“What we're finding when we do our research is, is they choose to stay within their companies. And they choose that upward mobility within the company that has, you know, invested in them. So it's a real win-win,” Haddad said.

Airport workers who want to participate in the next round of the program, must attend an information session on July 30. Classes will begin in August.

Haddad says employees outside the airport, who aren’t sure if their employer offers the free, eight-week English language classes, can reach out to UCF Global or consider participating in the organization’s Community English program.

Generally classes are low to no cost and are held at local community centers through Central Florida.