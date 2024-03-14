School’s (not) out for summer: Brevard County Schools approve year-round model at one school

Brevard County students at one school will begin testing out a year-round school model this July, with some Marion County students possibly joining them this summer.

Two Central Florida school districts, Brevard and Marion County, have been chosen to participate in a year-round school pilot program that would begin next school year.

The Brevard County School Board approved year-round school at Challenger 7 Elementary School this week.

Marion County Schools are still seeking the public's input about whether Wyomina Park Elementary School will also participate in the pilot program.

Under the program, students attend school for the required 180 days a year, but with more frequent breaks instead of one long summer break.

Brevard County students and families at Challenger 7 will start their year on July 22. Families have the option to opt in or out of the school with this new model in mind.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the year-round pilot program into law in 2023, citing a summer slide in learning loss as the reason for year-round school.

