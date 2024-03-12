Settlement rolls back large parts of Parental Rights in Education law

A settlement has been reached that effectively rolls back parts of Florida's Parental Rights in Education or what critics have called the Don't Say Gay law, which banned instruction around gender identity and sexuality.

More than a dozen parents, teachers, and students along with Equality Florida have reached a settlement with the Florida Department of Education and school districts.

The settlement will allow K-12 students to speak and write freely about sexual orientation and gender identity in class participation and schoolwork.

It will also reinstate Gay-Straight Alliances throughout the state.

The DeSantis administration in a press release called the settlement a win: “Today’s mutually agreed settlement ensures that the law will remain in effect and it is expected that the case will be dismissed by the Court imminently.”

The Parental Rights in Education law banned instruction around gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida K-12 schools starting in 2022.

The plaintiffs sued the state the day after claiming the language of the law was vague, and that it violated their rights to equal protection, due process, and free speech.

According to Equality Florida, the settlement does the following:

