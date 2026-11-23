Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly lost to Republican Byron Donalds by less than 1.3 percentage points. He wants another shot in 2030.

Speaking on MS NOW's Deadline: White House show, David Jolly said focusing on a 2030 candidacy is "the smart decision."

"When Republicans and independents are calling, saying, 'Please do this again,' when Democrats are saying, 'You've got to help lead us over the next several years,' we're building a bigger table," Jolly said.

"So yes, I am building to run again, and I anticipate running again for governor of Florida in 2030."

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Yet, Jolly said his plans could change.

"If circumstances change, if a stronger candidate emerges, then we'll hand off that infrastructure," he said. "This has never been about David Jolly being governor. It's about believing in something better about our politics."

This could set up another clash with Governor-elect Byron Donalds, should Donalds choose to run again.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Gov.-elect Byron Donalds.

Speaking with Politico, Donalds said he's concentrating on the governorship, ruling out a 2028 presidential run.

"It is not happening. I am focused on Florida," he said. "Look, I spent the last six years on Capitol Hill. I'm actually quite happy to be leaving Capitol Hill. But Florida is a great state. My mission is to make sure it stays that way."

But Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's leaving office in January, has not closed the door on another presidential campaign.

He recently told The New York Times he's not made a decision.

“A lot of people, if they’re smart, they would kind of wait to see how things are developing,” he said.

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