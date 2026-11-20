It's a Swedish musical takeover! Or do we call it a smorgasbord? Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre share sets from the folk duo First Aid Kit, R&B singer Snoh Aalegra and pop star Robyn.

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First Aid Kit: Tiny Desk Concert

Snoh Aalegra: Tiny Desk Concert

Robyn: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Our editor is Lars Gotrich, and our technical director is Neil Tevault. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music, and Sonali Mehta is NPR's VP of Music. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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