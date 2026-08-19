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Exploring the trade relationship between Michigan and Canada as Trump temporarily suspends tariffs

WBUR
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
Semi-trucks wait in line to enter the United States in Port Huron, Mich., across the Blue Water Bridge from Sarnia, Ontario, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Paul Sancya/AP)
Paul Sancya/AP
Semi-trucks wait in line to enter the United States in Port Huron, Mich., across the Blue Water Bridge from Sarnia, Ontario, Monday, July 20, 2026. (Paul Sancya/AP)

President Trump has temporarily suspended the planned 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in goods imported from Canada. The tariffs were set to go into effect Tuesday night at midnight, but the two countries have agreed to pause them until Friday while they work on a deal.

With close ties to Canada through manufacturing and cross-border commerce, Michigan is uniquely impacted by any changes in trade policy.

Host Rob Schmitz discusses the relationship between Michigan and Canada with Sandy K. Baruah, president and chief executive officer of the Detroit Regional Chamber, one of the largest chambers of commerce in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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