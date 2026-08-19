Incumbent Cory Mills defeated; Ryan Elijah wins primary

Surrounded by family, loved ones, and supporters, Ryan Elijah won the District 7 Republican primary and is now the party nominee entering the general election.

Loud cheers boomed from wall to wall during a watch party as Ryan Elijah announced his victory Tuesday at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford. Elijah won 47% of the vote in a district that encompasses parts of Seminole and Volusia counties.

“To me, the people spoke tonight, and they sent a very clear message,” Elijah said moments after announcing his victory at a watch party. “We won against an incumbent, which is not easy to do. And it’s because a lot of people in this room stood up.”

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Marcy Colter, a Seminole County resident, reacts joyfully after hearing that Ryan Elijah had won the Republican primary for the District 7 Congressional House seat.

Although not present in the room, two-term incumbent Rep. Cory Mills was very much top of mind for many Elijah supporters, who viewed the race as a battle for the soul of District 7.

"Cory Mills brought his problems to work,” said 36-year-old Harrison Hodges of Lake Mary. “He's not the kind of representative I value. I'm embarrassed to have him represent our community."

Mills is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee related to allegations of campaign finance violations and dating violence.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Loud cheers boomed from wall to wall during a watch party as Ryan Elijah announced his victory Tuesday at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford. Elijah won 47% of the vote in a district that encompasses parts of Seminole and Volusia counties.

Last month, MSNBC published a story stating Mills was also under investigation by the Department of Justice. Mills denied that any such investigations were ongoing.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Mills’ office. It did not respond.

The Sanford watch party was abuzz in elation after the announcement of Elijah’s victory. One of the most emotional was self-described Elijah superfan, Marcy Colter. She sat in the front row of the watch party, choking back happy tears, holding her hand to her face, and beaming when Elijah had won.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Ryan Elijah supporters gathered Tuesday at a watch party at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford.

“I go to all of Ryan’s events,” she said. “When I first met him, I felt my prayers were answered.”

Colter had previously campaigned for Rep. Cory Mills until controversies surrounding the representative began emerging.

“He completely lost all integrity,” she said.

Colter had felt close to Mills, working in his campaigns, and he really believed in him. She later felt betrayed by his conduct amidst the allegations.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Ryan Elijah thanking Marcy Colter, a part of his campaign team, after his victory in the Republican Primary for the District 7 House Congressional seat.

Colter now works campaigning for Elijah, going door to door, speaking about his values, describing him as the “ultimate candidate,” as well as “a humble and Godly man.”

“The goal is to win November,” Elijah said, addressing the cheering crowd. “Independents are going to decide this race in November. We feel like we're in an incredible spot with them.”

On the Democratic side of the vote, Bale Dalton won his primary with 45% of the vote.

To win the general election, Elijah said that he’ll not only have to rally the independents, but also the Mills “diehard” supporters, whom he meant while campaigning door-to-door. Starting Wednesday, he and his team will be focusing on reaching them.

“I will reach out to them. And if you notice, we're not slamming our opponent. We want to move forward together, and not just as Republicans, but as a district. Democrats, you represent everybody, and that's how I'm going to approach this race,” he said.