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Incumbent Cory Mills defeated; Ryan Elijah wins primary

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published August 19, 2026 at 12:29 AM EDT
Former news anchor Ryan Elijah speaks at his election night party after winning the Republican nomination for Florida Congressional District 7.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Former news anchor Ryan Elijah speaks at his election night party after winning the Republican nomination for Florida Congressional District 7.

Surrounded by family, loved ones, and supporters, Ryan Elijah won the District 7 Republican primary and is now the party nominee entering the general election.

Loud cheers boomed from wall to wall during a watch party as Ryan Elijah announced his victory Tuesday at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford. Elijah won 47% of the vote in a district that encompasses parts of Seminole and Volusia counties.

“To me, the people spoke tonight, and they sent a very clear message,” Elijah said moments after announcing his victory at a watch party. “We won against an incumbent, which is not easy to do. And it’s because a lot of people in this room stood up.”

Marcy Colter, a Seminole County resident, reacts joyfully after hearing that Ryan Elijah had won the Republican primary for the District 7 Congressional House seat.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Marcy Colter, a Seminole County resident, reacts joyfully after hearing that Ryan Elijah had won the Republican primary for the District 7 Congressional House seat.

Although not present in the room, two-term incumbent Rep. Cory Mills was very much top of mind for many Elijah supporters, who viewed the race as a battle for the soul of District 7.

"Cory Mills brought his problems to work,” said 36-year-old Harrison Hodges of Lake Mary. “He's not the kind of representative I value. I'm embarrassed to have him represent our community."

Mills is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee related to allegations of campaign finance violations and dating violence.

Loud cheers boomed from wall to wall during a watch party as Ryan Elijah announced his victory Tuesday at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford. Elijah won 47% of the vote in a district that encompasses parts of Seminole and Volusia counties.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Loud cheers boomed from wall to wall during a watch party as Ryan Elijah announced his victory Tuesday at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford. Elijah won 47% of the vote in a district that encompasses parts of Seminole and Volusia counties.

Last month, MSNBC published a story stating Mills was also under investigation by the Department of Justice. Mills denied that any such investigations were ongoing.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Mills’ office. It did not respond.

The Sanford watch party was abuzz in elation after the announcement of Elijah’s victory. One of the most emotional was self-described Elijah superfan, Marcy Colter. She sat in the front row of the watch party, choking back happy tears, holding her hand to her face, and beaming when Elijah had won.

Ryan Elijah supporters gathered Tuesday at a watch party at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Ryan Elijah supporters gathered Tuesday at a watch party at Decision Tactical, an indoor theme park in Sanford.

“I go to all of Ryan’s events,” she said. “When I first met him, I felt my prayers were answered.”

Colter had previously campaigned for Rep. Cory Mills until controversies surrounding the representative began emerging.

“He completely lost all integrity,” she said.

Colter had felt close to Mills, working in his campaigns, and he really believed in him. She later felt betrayed by his conduct amidst the allegations.

Ryan Elijah thanking Marcy Colter, a part of his campaign team, after his victory in the Republican Primary for the District 7 House Congressional seat.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Ryan Elijah thanking Marcy Colter, a part of his campaign team, after his victory in the Republican Primary for the District 7 House Congressional seat.

Colter now works campaigning for Elijah, going door to door, speaking about his values, describing him as the “ultimate candidate,” as well as “a humble and Godly man.”

“The goal is to win November,” Elijah said, addressing the cheering crowd. “Independents are going to decide this race in November. We feel like we're in an incredible spot with them.”

On the Democratic side of the vote, Bale Dalton won his primary with 45% of the vote.

To win the general election, Elijah said that he’ll not only have to rally the independents, but also the Mills “diehard” supporters, whom he meant while campaigning door-to-door. Starting Wednesday, he and his team will be focusing on reaching them.

“I will reach out to them. And if you notice, we're not slamming our opponent. We want to move forward together, and not just as Republicans, but as a district. Democrats, you represent everybody, and that's how I'm going to approach this race,” he said.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsVolusia CountySeminole CountyMidterms 2026
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
See stories by Joe Mario Pedersen
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