Moore Russell, Messina will compete for Orange County mayor in November runoff

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell took the lead in Tuesday’s primary election for county mayor, earning nearly 32% of the vote. She’ll face entrepreneur Chris Messina, who took just over 27%, in a runoff in the general election this November.

The race is nonpartisan, but Moore Russell is a Democrat and Messina is a Republican

Both candidates beat out former Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, who took 26% of the vote, and District 3 County Commissioner Mayra Uribe, who came in last place with just under 15% – both Democrats.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Tiffany Moore Russell (center) poses for a photo with supporters at her election watch party Tuesday night.

Moore Russell’s celebration

Moore Russell is set to resign from her current post as the county’s clerk of courts, a position she’s held for more than 12 years. She previously served two terms as a county commissioner, from 2006 until 2014.

“I've learned the different roles it takes to be able to serve the voters of Orange County, and I have the experience necessary to serve as their mayor on day one,” Moore Russell said, speaking to reporters at her watch party Tuesday night.

The room at Orlando Lakeside Reception Hall on the shores of Lake Fairview was filled with jubilant energy, with supporters line dancing in celebration and cheering for Moore Russell as she made her grand entrance to the watch party. Out front, the parking lot was full, with cars packing every inch of available space in the grassy overflow area.

“When we pulled into the parking lot to see all the cars parked in here, it just filled my heart,” Moore Russell said.

Melvin Pittman, 75, previously spent more than three decades working for Orange County, retiring as the director of Community, Environmental and Development Services. At Tuesday’s watch party, he reflected fondly on his memories of working with Moore Russell back when she was a county commissioner.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Melvin Pittman came out to support Tiffany Moore Russell at her election watch party Tuesday night. A county employee for more than three decades, Pittman previously worked with Moore Russell during her time as a commissioner.

“I know she's a true public servant. She cares about the people, her staff. And I've seen it over the years,” Pittman said. “She made a lot of improvements in the clerk's office, increased the pay for the staff: a lot of positive things.”

To those on the fence about who to vote for this November, Pittman advised voters to do their research on each candidate’s experience and ability to relate to other people.

“I would say there's a lot of good candidates, but I think she'd be the best one,” Pittman said.

Heading into November, Messina feels ‘gratified’

Christopher Casler & Brady Gillespie / Campaign photo Chris Messina said his campaign will continue to focus on “fiscal discipline,” as well as attracting more jobs to Orange County.

Messina, the lone Republican in the race, said Tuesday night’s results had him feeling “humble and gratified.”

“Part of the humble part is, now we have to go and earn the votes of everyone who hasn't voted for us,” Messina said.

Among all four primary election candidates, Messina said, he’s the only one who supports Amendment 3, the proposed property tax overhaul voters will decide on this November.

“Really, an important part of what we're about is reducing the cost of government on people's lives,” Messina said.

RELATED: Florida AG revises property tax amendment language after judge’s ruling

In addition to pursuing “fiscal discipline,” Messina said, his campaign is also focused on enhancing trades education and bringing more jobs to Orange County.

“If you have a bad job or no job, virtually nothing is affordable. And that's the core of solving the affordability crisis.”

Four county commissioner races: the rundown

Four Orange County commissioner races also appeared on voters’ ballots during this primary election.

District 2 and District 6 candidates were on the ballot, along with candidates for the county’s two newly-created districts, 7 and 8. Commissioners voted to finalize new district boundaries last October, following county voters’ 2024 decision to create the two new districts.

RELATED: Orange County gets new elections map, adding 2 more districts

Orange County Supervisor of Elections An interactive tool from the county elections office visualizes the county’s new district boundaries, including for the new Districts 7 and 8.

Four candidates ran to represent the northwest part of the county in District 2, which is currently represented by Mike Crabb. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him earlier this year, once former Commissioner Christine Moore stepped down following her failed bid for Apopka mayor.

Kamia Brown and Mike Crabb will face off this November for the District 2 seat. Brown took just over 32% of the vote, and Crabb took close to 26%.

In District 6, incumbent Commissioner Mike Scott ran against three opponents vying for his seat. That seat will also be decided in November, with Mike Scott facing Lawanna Gelzer in a runoff.

A whopping twelve candidates were in the running to oversee Orange County’s newly-created District 7. Patricia Rumph and Vicki Vargo ultimately came out on top and will face off this November in a runoff election. Rumph earned nearly 23% of the vote, and Vargo took a little more than 18%.

Finally, former Senator Victor Torres earned more than 33% of the vote in the race for the county’s newly-created District 8. He’ll face off against Jeannette Quinones Hernandez, who took nearly 20%, this November.

Once elected, commissioners and the mayor will start their terms later this year, in December.