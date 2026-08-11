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5 hidden heat dangers Florida parents should know this back-to-school season

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM EDT

As the kids head back to school, the Florida heat remains a major factor for parents and teachers to manage. In this update, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down 5 hidden heat dangers that can affect children during the school day—from the playground to the bus stop. We look at why kids are more susceptible to heat-related illness and the specific signs parents should watch for as temperatures stay high. Stay informed to keep your family safe this school season.

One more reminder as students head back to school: Florida's heat doesn't end with summer. Dangerous heat and humidity often continue well into the fall, and children may not realize they're overheating until it's too late.

Encourage kids to drink water before they're thirsty, take frequent cooling breaks, and never leave a child unattended in a parked vehicle—even for a few minutes.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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