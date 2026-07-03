Orlando Sentinel shares GM Judith Smelser’s thoughts on local journalism and democracy

To mark America’s 250th birthday, the Orlando Sentinel has published a commentary from Central Florida Public Media President and General Manager Judith Smelser, reflecting on the importance of journalism as a cornerstone of our democracy. It is shared here, with permission.

America 250 is a Chance to Recommit to Local Journalism

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, communities across the country are reflecting on the people, events, principles and ideas that have shaped our nation’s history. Among them is freedom of the press, outlined in the First Amendment.

When the Founders were putting together the Constitution, they prioritized checks and balances, and they believed journalism was a key piece of that system. James Madison famously wrote about the dangers of “popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it.” The Founders understood that for government “by the people” to work, people needed reliable information about what was happening in their communities and in their governments.

250 years later, this founding principle remains as relevant as ever.

Local journalism strengthens civic health

Local journalism plays a particularly important role. Research shows that when local journalism is strong, people are more likely to participate in civic life. They vote in local elections, run for local offices, join civic organizations and even report lower rates of loneliness.

At Central Florida Public Media, we also believe in the importance of a region united by trusted facts. This doesn’t mean everyone thinks the same way, votes the same way, or agrees on every issue. Instead, it means starting from a shared, foundational understanding of what’s going on in our community. Without this, even basic conversations become difficult because the facts themselves are in dispute.

That's our job as members of the press – providing the facts so people can make decisions and have productive conversations and healthy debates. Our country was built on the frank exchange of ideas and the belief that the best ideas come from people who are informed and engaged.

Local journalism preserves the community's story

Journalism is often referred to as “the first rough draft of history.” I was recently invited to speak at the Orange County Regional History Center as part of a program called “Orlando Remembered,” where longtime community members share stories about our city’s history. I recounted a story I reported on twenty years ago, when I was working in the WMFE newsroom, about a neo-Nazi march through Parramore and the neighborhood’s resilient response.

It was powerful to realize that my reporting had become part of Orlando’s history.

Twenty, fifty and 100 years from now, people will look back at the stories our journalists are writing today and expect them to be accurate, fair and trustworthy accounts of today’s historic events. That's a responsibility journalists should never take lightly and that the community should never discount.

The future of local journalism

Unfortunately, local journalism has rapidly declined since 2002 . One in seven Americans now have little or no access to locally-based news sources; and as existing local outlets have shrunk, they’ve had to reduce coverage of key civic topics like education and healthcare.

In response to these trends, Central Florida Public Media has expanded its local newsroom by 50 percent, doubling down on our commitment to in-depth beat reporting in areas like health, education, environment, and local elections.

We’ve also joined with other local news organizations, including Orlando Sentinel, to launch the News Collaborative of Central Florida (NCCF), a collective of independent local news outlets and aligned partners working toward a more informed Central Florida. In this era of funding cuts and shrinking newsrooms, this coalition is choosing collaboration over competition to better serve our region. We’re currently working together to inform voters ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections. Our collaborative coverage will be more comprehensive than what any of our individual news outlets could provide alone.

Initiatives like NCCF give me hope that the free press is nimble and innovative enough to endure another 250 years.

The local news crisis makes this moment urgent

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the need for reliable, independent local news has never been greater.

Local journalism informs communities, strengthens civic engagement and helps preserve our shared story. In other words, it is a public good. If we want future generations to inherit a strong democracy, we must continue to invest in the local journalism that makes it possible.

