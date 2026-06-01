Central Florida Public Media wins a regional Edward R. Murrow Award

The Central Florida Public Media content team continues to be recognized for work done throughout 2025. Our reporting on immigration during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term won top honors in the continuing coverage category.

The Murrow awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

They are among the most prestigious broadcast journalism awards in the United States. Winners in the regional competitions advance to the National Murrow Award competition with winners announced in August.

Central Florida Public Media competes in the Large Market Radio division in Region 13, which includes news stations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.