Central Florida Public Media wins three regional Edward R. Murrow awards

The Central Florida Public Media content team is again being recognized for work done 2024. Our flagship annual series Central Florida Seen and Heard won top honors in the podcast category with Rising Water Part Two . After Hurricane Milton devastated parts of our coverage area, our journalists revisited the reporting we’d done just weeks prior to the start of last year’s hurricane season and continued to tell the stories of those impacted by inland flooding.

Central Florida Public Media along with WUSF out of Tampa, Florida were also recognized for excellence in innovation for our 2024 election coverage , which included leading a voter guide effort for public media newsrooms across Florida as well as social media reels designed to inform audiences beyond our traditional reach.

Finally, the station was also recognized in the category of feature reporting in partnership with WGCU , the Oviedo Community News and The Florida Trident for a series of stories looking at the Florida Wildlife Corridor called "Preserve or Develop? The Race Against Time to Protect Florida’s Wildlife Corridor.”

The Murrow awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

They are among the most prestigious broadcast journalism awards in the United States. Winners in the regional competitions advance to the National Murrow Award competition with winners announced later this year.

Central Florida Public Media competes in the Large Market Radio division in Region 13, which includes news stations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.