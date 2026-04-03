Drought expands across Florida, water restrictions

The drought has worsened and expanded across the Southeast, including Florida. Although South Florida has experienced more cloudy periods and passing showers— with some areas accumulating between 1 and 3 inches— the drought has expanded slightly toward the metro areas of Southeast Florida.

Impacts are being reported across northern Florida, where low water levels are limiting recreational use along the Chipola, Santa Fe, and Suwannee Rivers. Over the past month, much of the region has experienced below-average rainfall, contributing to worsening dryness. Data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center also indicate that the past six months have been notably dry across large portions of the Southeast, with rainfall deficits of 13.51 inches in Tallahassee and 9.98 inches in Jacksonville. Over the last 30 days, most of the central, northern, and Panhandle regions have experienced a rainfall deficit of 1 to 4 inches.

US Drought Monitor. Severe, extreme, and exceptional drought categories increased in coverage across Florida in the last week.

Adding to the dry conditions is the heat. This past week, temperatures across western Florida were 5 to 10 degrees above average, while those in the eastern areas were near average. The difference lies in the winds, which have predominantly come from the east, allowing the “cooler” range to remain focused along Florida’s east coast.

Keep in mind that water restrictions are still in place, especially in the western and northern areas of Florida. South Florida will continue to experience passing showers. This stream of showers and humidity could help the drought begin to shrink in the coming weeks if this pattern continues.

A cold front will push through Florida on Sunday, increasing the chance for showers across the state from north to south, just in time for Easter Sunday. However, this cold front is expected to weaken and stall across South Florida next week, which will continue to support the development of showers and storms. We will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend and are fine-tuning the details for the next forecast update on Saturday.

