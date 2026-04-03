Engineer IDs the cause of The Rialto’s cracks: a 3-foot gap under the foundation

A structural and geotechnical investigation has identified a 3-foot-deep and 15-foot-wide gap under The Rialto's foundation as the cause of structural concerns that displaced more than 300 residents and closed several shops.

The apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor at 7343 W. Sand Lake Road in Orange County was evacuated on March 19 after popping sounds were heard and doors wouldn't open.

Now an engineer with the firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, hired by Northland Rialto LLC, concluded that this large gap under the 4-inch-thick concrete slab "resulted in downward displacement or other downward movement of the slab and wall" in sections of the five-story building.

There are also numerous other, much smaller gaps between the foundation and the ground.

The letter dated Wednesday from SGH’s Brian M. Pailes said there's no concern that the building could collapse. It's safe for workers but not suitable for occupancy.

“Access at this time should be limited to personnel involved in the investigation and remedial or repair activities, and those gathering the residents’ possessions and property,” Pailes wrote.

The engineer is working with contractors to add temporary shoring supports and doing a subsurface investigation to determine what's causing the gaps and the potential for more to develop.

Those surveys could take more than 60 days.

In a statement released with the engineer’s report, the Orange County Building Department said:

“At this time, we have clearly posted ‘no occupancy’ on the affected structures until all repairs have been permitted, inspected, and occupancy reinstated, or the engineer deems the building or portions thereof as safe to occupy.”

The building’s owner, Northland Investment Corp., has offered renters $2,000 and help with moving their belongings. But they have to promise not to take any legal action against the company.

Those renters would also qualify for two months’ free rent at other Northland properties.