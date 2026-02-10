Central Florida Public Media debuts weekly local news program, 'Reportable'

Central Florida Public Media is expanding its evening programming with the addition of “Reportable,” reinforcing its commitment to in-depth, trustworthy local journalism rooted in fact. Hosted by longtime Orlando journalist Steve Mort, the weekly local news show is a production of the News Collaborative of Central Florida, examining key issues affecting the region through conversations with local reporters. For six years, Mort was the host and executive producer of WUCF’s "NewsNight", which also aired on Central Florida Public Media, until the show was discontinued in 2025.

“Reportable” will preserve an important forum for regional reporting, airing Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., starting Feb. 18, on 90.7 FM and 89.5 FM. It will also be available on demand as an audio podcast through all major platforms and as a video podcast on YouTube.

“Local journalists across Central Florida are doing important work, and this show creates the time and space to focus on that reporting,” said Steve Mort, host of ‘Reportable.’ “Plus, it gives people a better understanding of the critical issues shaping their communities and lets them get to know the journalists covering them.”

The launch of “Reportable” coincides with a series of programming updates on Central Florida Public Media’s radio frequencies, creating a consistent weeknight block of Florida-based content. WUSF’s “Florida Matters” will join the lineup Mondays at 6:30 p.m starting Feb. 16, in the timeslot previously occupied by "NewsNight". “Florida Matters” host Matthew Peddie is also familiar to Central Florida listeners, having previously hosted WMFE’s “Intersection”.

"The addition of these two shows reflects our commitment to serving Central Floridians with trusted local journalism,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “By creating a consistent space for Florida-focused programming each weeknight, we’re making it easier for audiences to engage with the local issues, history and conversations that shape our region.”

“Reportable” will take the Wednesday 6:30 p.m. timeslot previously occupied by “Science Unscripted”. Along with Florida Matters and “Reportable,” the expanded 6:30 p.m. lineup includes “Are We There Yet?”, “Florida Frontiers” and “Capital Report”.

Reportable is made possible through funding support from the News Collaborative of Central Florida and several of its members: Central Florida Public Media, Orlando Sentinel, Winter Park Voice and the Central Florida Foundation. To view Central Florida Public Media’s full program schedule, visit www.cfpublic.org/90-7-news-schedule. For more information on “Reportable,” visit www.cfpublic.org/reportable.

