Reportable
Wednesdays @ 6:30 p.m.
Reportable is dedicated to explaining Central Florida’s most important issues. Steve Mort focuses on putting key topics in context, with in-depth analysis from the journalists covering them. Reportable is a production of the News Collaborative of Central Florida.
Watch the Show on YouTube
Recent Episodes
-
Host Steve Mort explains the concept behind this brand new podcast highlighting the best in-depth reporting on the most important issues facing Central Florida. Reportable is a production of the News Collaborative of Central Florida with support from Central Florida Public Media, Orlando Sentinel, Winter Park Voice, and the Central Florida Foundation.