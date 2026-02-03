© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration actions put U.S. election integrity in the spotlight

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM EST
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Maine, speaks with reporters during the National Associate of Secretaries of State Conference in Washington, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Cliff Owen/AP)
Cliff Owen/AP
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Maine, speaks with reporters during the National Associate of Secretaries of State Conference in Washington, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Cliff Owen/AP)

The FBI searched an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, last week, and seized records from the 2020 election.

The Justice Department is also compiling a database of sensitive voter information, and new rules make it easier to reject some mail-in ballots.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows about election security and integrity ahead of 2026.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details