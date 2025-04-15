Central Florida Public Media earns eight awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Central Florida Public Radio earned eight awards for work done in 2024 from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists over the weekend, including three first place awards.

Our news team was honored for our flagship multiplatform series Central Florida Seen & Heard as well as a collaborative reporting project between Central Florida Public Media, the Florida Trident, Oviedo Community News, and WGCU where we explored concerns over the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

In addition, last year, our news outlet changed its name to Central Florida Public Media and rebranded to highlight our focus delivering news not only on air, but also across digital platforms. As a result of that focus, Central Florida Public Media swept the Digital Reporting category winning first place for our news and information delivered via our social media sites (Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook) and being named the finalist for the work we did revisiting Central Florida Seen & Heard: Rising Water after Hurricane Milton left parts of Central Florida under water. We also brought back awards in the categories of education reporting, political reporting, health reporting and environment reporting.

First place honors:



Digital Reporting: Central Florida Public Media Content Team, Central Florida Public Media Digital Reporting Collection

Political Reporting: Lillian Hernandez Caraballo and Molly Duerig, Homestead taxes and concerns about development loom over November elections

Environmental Reporting: Central Florida Public Media, Oviedo Community News, Florida Trident, WGCU (collaboration), Preserve or develop? The race against time to protect Florida's Wildlife Corridor

Finalists:

