Central Florida Public Media Facts: What Sets Us Apart

Public media has been in the national spotlight lately, so now is a good time to share and clarify some of the unique ways Central Florida Public Media serves our local community with trustworthy, independent journalism and conversations that empower our neighbors to make informed decisions and connect with each other.

In a crowded and fractured information landscape, public media is different.



Public media outlets like Central Florida Public Media are locally owned and independently operated. Decisions about our local content are made by local people with the best interests of our community in mind.

We are motivated, not by ratings or profits, but by our mission to empower our community with trustworthy news, information, and connection.

We exist because of support from the community we serve.

We listen to the community first and look for ways to heal division rather than stoking it.

Through the News Collaborative of Central Florida , we are helping to unite our local media ecosystem in the interest of a more informed, more engaged region.

Central Florida Public Media upholds the highest standards of independence and journalistic integrity.



We have a strict editorial firewall policy. That means all editorial decisions are made by journalists, without influence from sponsors, donors, Trustees, or organizational executives.

Our journalists pursue multiple perspectives in their reporting. We aim to present all sides of an issue, and there are often more than two.

Our journalists give a voice to those directly impacted by issues.

We define and pursue balance in the form of ongoing coverage that presents a thorough, nuanced, accurate depiction of all perspectives on any given issue over time.

Our journalists are required to disclose any potential conflicts of interest (i.e., personal, business, or financial relationships) related to their reporting.

Central Florida Public Media does not accept sponsored content.

Central Florida Public Media’s local newsroom has a rigorous editorial process.



Our local newsroom makes decisions about what topics and stories to cover based on newsworthiness of local events and trends, conversations with community members, our journalists' observations and curiosity, and suggestions from local entities and individuals.

Our local newsroom decides what voices to include in our local stories and discussions by determining the individuals and groups most impacted by an issue, the individuals and entities making decisions about an issue, and individuals who can provide needed context and information about an issue.

Every story produced by our local newsroom is fact-checked.

Every story produced by our local newsroom is vetted for accuracy and fairness.

Central Florida Public Media is an independent, community owned and independently operated nonprofit.



We are governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees who are based in Central Florida.

We are proud to be Central Florida’s provider of NPR programming, but Central Florida Public Media is not owned or funded by NPR.

Our local journalists and hosts are employed by Central Florida Public Media.

Central Florida Public Media has exclusive editorial oversight over all locally-produced news and programming.

We are grateful for the support of the community we have served for 45 years, and we are committed to being there for Central Florida for many decades to come.