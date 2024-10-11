Restoration continues for thousands without power

The Orlando Utilities Commision and Duke Energy are working to restore power to thousands of customers after Hurricane Milton swept through Central Florida.

OUC’s Jenise Osanie said because the territory is over 400 miles wide, getting power back on can take time. In Orlando, over 25,000 customers remain without power. By Sunday night, OUC said it should have restored all power.

“We understand frustration with the remaining power outages as fellow Central Floridians,” Osanie said. “We hear you and we empathize with your desire to have things back to normal. Please know that OUC employees and mutual aid partners are working tirelessly to get your power back on alongside the community partners that are here with us today.”

Duke Energy is also working to restore power to over 750,000 customers who have outages across the state. Things like debris falling on power lines and storm surge caused the outages. Crews are stationed at the places that were hit the hardest.

Duke Energy’s Logan Stewart said estimated times of restoration for all customers will be issued Friday.

“We are making repairs where we can, but the company does anticipate we will need to rebuild in many areas,” Stewart said. “Our crews are doing all they can, even working through the night to get the lights back on for as many customers as possible, as quickly as possible.”

In Lake and Seminole County combined, over 60,000 customers remain without power.