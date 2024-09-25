LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene: School closures, sandbag sites throughout Central Florida
Updates on Hurricane Helene and its impacts on Central Florida.
Helene is on track to hit Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday evening near Apalachicola. But it's impacts — including heavy rain and high winds — are expected to be felt in Central Florida.
Central Florida counties each provide emergency management services for residents. Here are non-emergency citizen help lines and/or social media pages for those departments:
- Brevard: EOC Facebook page.
- Lake: 352-253-999 and Emergency Management Facebook page.
- Marion: 352-369-7500 and Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
- Orange: Call 3-1-1. Emergency management webpage.
- Osceola: County's hurricane page. and Facebook page.
- Polk: Emergency Management Facebook page.
- Seminole: The county's pages on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, and it hurricane page.
- Sumter: The Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.
- Volusia: The Volusia County hotline is 866-345-0345. The county hurricanes page. Emergency managment Facebook page and X account.
Flooding concerns? Sandbags are available
With Helene forecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane later this week, most Central Florida counties have announced that self-serve sandbags are available for residents.
>> Read the full story about sandbag locations.
Here are links to sandbag information for counties providing them:
Lake County.
Marion County. (Look for update on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)
Orange County.
Osceola County.
Sumter County (Look for updates on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)
Volusia County.
Here's a video with sandbag tips provided by Seminole County.
Public schools throughout the area will be closed Thursday
Public schools throughout Central Florida will be closed Thursday due to Helene, which is expected to be a major hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast.
Here's the county-by-county situation:
- Brevard Public Schools announced Wednesday morning that all schools and offices will be closed Thursday. After-school activities for Wednesday will continue as normal. Schools will reopen on Friday.
- Marion County public schools will also be closed on Thursday. And Thursday's extra-curricular activities are canceled. West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter Wednesday at 2 p.m. Members of the general community may seek shelter there beginning at 4 p.m. The high school will also serve as a pet shelter.
- Lake County schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday.
- As of Tuesday afternoon, the district said Wednesday’s after-school activities were scheduled to continue as planned.
- Orange County Public Schools has cancelld classes for Thursday. After-school activities will end by 6:00 p.m on Wednesday.
- Osceola County schools will also be closed on Thursday. The district will monitor the impacts of Helene, relying on local public works directors, power companies, and Toho Water Authority, before making any decisions about Friday, which is already a non-student day/teacher professional study day.
- Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday for students. There will be no extracurricular activities, sporting events, or other school-based activities. The district anticipates opening Friday.
- The Sumter County School District announced that schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
- For Volusia County public schools, all after-school activities except for Extended Day Enrichment Programs will be canceled Wednesday. All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday.
College closures announced
Several colleges around Central Florida have announced closures due to Hurricane Helene:
- The University of Central Florida and Valencia College have cancelled classes Thursday.
- All Lake Sumter State College campuses will be closed Thursday.
- The College of Central Florida will close all campuses and sites -- in Citrus, Levy and Marion counties -- for Tropical Storm Helene. The Citrus and Levy County campuses will close at noon on Wednesday. All other CF campuses and sites, along with online classes, will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.
- Seminole State College has cancelled all classes (including online) and all college operations on Thursday.