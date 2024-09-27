Thousands without power in Central Florida after Hurricane Helene

Helene smashed through the Big Bend area overnight as a massive Category 4 hurricane and sent bands of rain and high wind across the state.

As of 9 a.m., Marion County, the area county most affected, had about 41,000 customers out, according to poweroutage.us.

Lake County had about 6,700 without power, Orange 8,700, and Volusia more than 10,500 without electricity

Statewide, 1.1 million customers were without power.

Duke Energy Florida reported 8,000 workers were restoring power Friday morning.

“Our crews worked through the night to assess the immense damage caused by Hurricane Helene and get the lights back on where conditions allowed,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “We’ve made significant progress over the last 24 hours, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us. We thank our customers for their patience, support and ongoing commitment to safety.”

The energy company provided these safety tips for customers after the storm:

