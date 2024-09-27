Some schools opening after Hurricane Helene moves out of Central Florida

School is back in session for most Central Florida schools after Hurricane Helene moved out of the area overnight. Schools in Marion and Sumter county remain closed on Friday. Osceola schools are observing a previously planned school holiday.

BREVARD

Brevard Public Schools says all schools and offices will be open Friday, including after-school activities.

LAKE

Lake County Schools is planning on resuming operations Friday.

MARION

All schools are closed on Friday.

ORANGE

All schools will be open Friday. Principals will be monitoring the situation and also provide updates if there are campus concerns in the morning.

The University of Central Florida will be opening up classes at 6 a.m. Friday, according to a recent status update. UCF assignments and exams, including classes with online components, remain suspended until the campus reopens tomorrow.

UCF stated it recognized that students and faculty members may have family members who aren’t free from Hurricane Helene’s path yet and suggested considering compassion and support for families and towns that might be affected.

Valencia College said it plans to open on Friday.

OSCEOLA

The Osceola School District has a prescheduled holiday on Friday and will not be open. The closure is not related to the storm.

SEMINOLE

Seminole County Public Schools is anticipating that schools will be operating Friday.

Seminole State College will resume classes at 7 a.m. Friday.

SUMTER

All schools are closed Friday and are expected to re-open on Monday.

VOLUSIA

Volusia County Schools announced that all schools and offices are planned to be open Friday.

Stetson University will resume classes and reopen its DeLand campus at 9 a.m.

