Villages MAGA group responds to assassination attempt with golf cart parade supporting Trump

Supporters of Donald Trump in The Villages quickly organized a golf cart parade to show their support one day after a gunman tried to assassinate the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The afternoon event began with a prayer for the former president, his family and the other victims of the shooting.

Soon after that about a hundred golf carts peeled off one after another, with cheers and honking horns and Trump flags waving. They left a parking lot in Lake Sumter Landing on their way across The Villages.

Tommy Jamieson, president of the Villages M.A.G.A. Club, said the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was a "travesty."

"Whatever we could do to support him, we wanted to do," he said Sunday. "And people started calling my wife, Facebooking my wife: 'Golf cart rally! Golf cart rally! So we said, 'OK.'I put it together real quick and you can see by the response how well it turned out."

Jamieson says they want to know how something like the attempt on Trump's life could happen. He said they want transparency but aren't sure they'll get it.