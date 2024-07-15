© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Villages MAGA group responds to assassination attempt with golf cart parade supporting Trump

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
About a hundred golf carts joined a parade planned by the Villages M.A.G.A. Club in support of former President Donald Trump on Sunday.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
Supporters of Donald Trump in The Villages quickly organized a golf cart parade to show their support one day after a gunman tried to assassinate the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The afternoon event began with a prayer for the former president, his family and the other victims of the shooting.

Soon after that about a hundred golf carts peeled off one after another, with cheers and honking horns and Trump flags waving. They left a parking lot in Lake Sumter Landing on their way across The Villages.

Tommy Jamieson, president of the Villages M.A.G.A. Club, said the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was a "travesty."

"Whatever we could do to support him, we wanted to do," he said Sunday. "And people started calling my wife, Facebooking my wife: 'Golf cart rally! Golf cart rally! So we said, 'OK.'I put it together real quick and you can see by the response how well it turned out."

Jamieson says they want to know how something like the attempt on Trump's life could happen. He said they want transparency but aren't sure they'll get it.
Tags
Central Florida NewsTrump Rally ShootingSumter CountyMarion County
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
